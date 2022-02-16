On Saturday evening, I was among a crowd estimated at just over 12,000 people at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. The event was a Big East basketball game between Providence College and DePaul University.
The game was hard fought, intense, and very entertaining. PC emerged the winner, but not until the closing moments of an overtime period. However, perhaps the most heartfelt and highlighted moment of the evening was the singing of our national anthem. As the live singing began by a young girl with a wonderful voice, the entire crowd, now standing, all joined together in singing our anthem.
Further heartfelt, was the so many students in attendance who gave it their all, as did everyone. What at night, what a great game, and what a great feeling of love for our great nation. America!
Bob Ferri
Central Falls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.