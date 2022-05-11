The month of May is beautiful and generally filled with sunshine and warm breezes. Also, baseball, cookouts, and being with family and friends.
May is also home to Memorial Day. A day to give thanks and honor to all who made the Ultimate sacrifice while serving in our armed forces. Do not let the giving of their lives for our great nation be in vain.
Honor their memory by flying our country’s greatest symbol, the American flag, not only this Memorial Day, but throughout the year. Also, let the flag be a sincere thank you to all who have served in our armed forces, presently serving, and who will serve in the future, so that we may continue to enjoy our freedom while living in our beloved America.
In closing, let us also pause and silently think of our POW/MIA. Let us never forget them. May God always bless America this and every Memorial Day.
Bob Ferri
Central Falls
