November is truly one of the nicest months of the year. And, although beautifully colored leaves are falling from trees, nights are getting colder, and winter is on the horizon, it is a month to be thankful for many things.
Firstly, America! And, for Veterans Day. Let’s never forget those who have fought and continue to fight and stand for the freedoms we enjoy each and every day throughout the year. Because of them we can enjoy a peaceful and happy Thanksgiving with family and friends.
Let us keep in our hearts the members of our armed forces who will be away from their families on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving this great nation. And, let us “never forget” our POW/MIA soldiers.
November is also, National Adoption Month. For anyone who has ever thought of adopting, please make that effort. Call Adoption Rhode Island 865-6000. Make this holiday season a special one.
In closing, may God always bless America, our veterans, members of our armed forces and our children.
Bob Ferri
Central Falls
