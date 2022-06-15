They did it again! Another great Memorial Day Parade in Lincoln. Thank you town of Lincoln, and all responsible for your tireless and I am sure time consuming efforts. The successful results of such was clearly shown on Memorial Day.
I am once again humbled and thankful to have walked in the parade as a member of the Central Falls City Council. The crowd along the parade route was again filled to capacity, friendly, and enthusiastic. They embraced the moment. I have always loved the crowd and loved the Lincoln parade.
May God always bless the town of Lincoln, my city of Central Falls, and all cities and towns throughout the Blackstone Valley. And may He always Bless America!
Bob Ferri
Central Falls
