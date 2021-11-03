This is a decisive moment in history when America can make a critical choice to save the planet with a simple, commonsense proposition – carbon pricing. With carbon pricing, also known as a carbon tax, companies are taxed on the carbon content they emit, and the revenue is then distributed as a dividend to qualifying households and programs in the U.S.
Many industrialized countries already employ a carbon tax, and countries like Sweden have experienced a 27 percent reduction greenhouse emissions as a result. But America has lagged behind, even as wildfires rage and storms like Hurricane Harvey are supercharged, causing increased devastation and loss of lives.
The crucial benefit of reducing carbon emissions is to save the planet from shocking disasters due to global warming. Beyond this primary goal, there are considerable benefits to carbon pricing including:
• A carbon tax will spur innovation across the automotive and energy sector, strengthening America’s position in sustainable global energy production
• Low-income communities can receive a dividend from the carbon tax dollars in order to defray the increased cost of fossil fuels
• The often-overlooked benefit of reducing our reliance on carbon is the reduction of our dependence on oil suppliers and dealings with unethical constituents
Many senators have a carbon pricing bill just waiting on their desk to push forward – now is the time to act.
For more information on carbon pricing, head to the R.I. Citizens Climate Lobby’s website: https://citizensclimatelobby.org/price-on-carbon/
Adam Fischer
North Providence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.