Are you homeless? Do you know someone who is homeless? A coworker? An acquaintance from church? The clerk in your local market? Homelessness is more prevalent than ever due to increasing housing costs, poverty wages, and a social system overwhelmed from dealing with COVID-19. The organizations and charities that have always been there to help are overloaded. There are waiting lists for shelters, apartments, and services. The need is great. The funding our state receives to help the homeless is determined by the yearly Point In Time (PIT) Homeless Count. This year, we need to make sure everyone is counted.
On Jan. 26, homeless agencies will be conducting the Point in Time count. This is how Housing and Urban Development (HUD) determines the need in our community. Agencies go out on one night in January and count all those who are homeless. We need to make sure we count everyone this year. If you know someone who is struggling, please encourage them to apply with local agencies for help so that they are counted. There are a lot of good people out there who are without housing. They need help to get back on their feet. The only way to get the federal funds to help them is to show HUD how big the need is.
Individuals can register for the homeless count with Ashley Perry at Project Weber/Renew, 124 Broad St., Pawtucket, or by calling 401-867-2882.
The Pawtucket Homeless Working Group meets the second Thursday of the month at 3:30 via zoom. For more information contact Melissalatraverseflaherty@gmail.com
Melissa Flaherty
Community volunteer, Pawtucket Homeless Working Group
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.