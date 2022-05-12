I do not want my state income or sales tax used to pay for someone’s abortion. Yet it could happen if legislation now pending in the General Assembly and backed by Gov. McKee and Lt. Gov. Matos passes.
Rather than looking for new ways to spend our money, I suggest our state representatives get School Street in Albion and Great Road in Lonsdale paved. Maybe they could eliminate the sales tax on processed food and take-out coffee. What happened to the proposal to suspend the sales tax on gas?
I used to be a Democrat because I believed in many of their values. Then the party took a hard left turn bringing us abortion on demand along with many other proposals that I do not support. I am now unaffiliated, but I proudly vote pro life. Please do not force me to pay for taking the life of an innocent baby. All lifes matter from the womb to the tomb.
John Flynn
Lincoln
