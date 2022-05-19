A few months ago your paper had an article declaring your commitment to facts. So Jack Darling’s MAGA letter seems a bit out of place.
It’s another incoherent list of Fox talking points which ignores the initial subject (MAGA) while proceeding to point the finger at the other side.
Is Green energy the cause of all our ills or is it Biden? No mention of our gridlocked congress or radicalized court.
Regarding the writer’s last statement, where was he the last six years?
What is the point of publishing this? Are you pretending to be fair and balanced or just becoming another right wing propaganda outlet?
Doug Forcier
Manville
