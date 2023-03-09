Once again I have to ask why a paper committed to reporting facts will publish Erika Sanzi’s latest opinion piece full of misleading information on COVID restrictions?

While it was hoped that the vaccine would prevent transmission, that was not the case, but it did help prevent hospitalization and death which reduced the strain on our health care system and has been reported as such. Perhaps you should direct your ire toward our for-profit health care system with its high costs and poor outcome record.

needanaccount
needanaccount

Ms. Sanzis column offered an opinion different than that in the letter. It’s absolutely fine to oppose her points, but calling for her to be silenced by the local paper in fear that people might listen to a different opinion shows weakness in your points. I automatically dismiss the opinion of anyone that calls for anyone else

to be silenced

