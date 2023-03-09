Once again I have to ask why a paper committed to reporting facts will publish Erika Sanzi’s latest opinion piece full of misleading information on COVID restrictions?
While it was hoped that the vaccine would prevent transmission, that was not the case, but it did help prevent hospitalization and death which reduced the strain on our health care system and has been reported as such. Perhaps you should direct your ire toward our for-profit health care system with its high costs and poor outcome record.
Just because you say lockdowns weren’t effective doesn’t make it a fact.
Just because Cochrane says masks aren’t effective at stopping respiratory infections doesn’t make it a fact. There are plenty of people credibly disputing the findings of that study. My own personal experience at work proved masks are very effective at preventing respiratory illness.
The government’s recent acknowledgement that COVID may have come from a lab accident comes after a careful analysis of the information we have. It is not a definitive conclusion. The lab theory was being touted without proof in a climate of increased racism toward any Asian people. Coupled with the memory of how we treated Japanese America during WW2 you can see why there was a desire to keep the temperature from boiling over.
If only we could be more civil and exercise critical thinking.
Ms. Sanzis column offered an opinion different than that in the letter. It's absolutely fine to oppose her points, but calling for her to be silenced by the local paper in fear that people might listen to a different opinion shows weakness in your points. I automatically dismiss the opinion of anyone that calls for anyone else to be silenced
to be silenced
