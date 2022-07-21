In the recent front page story of The Valley Breeze (July 14-20), I learned the source of the noise I had been hearing for the last couple of weeks, White Oak Farm.
While it might be “inconvenient” to some neighbors, I freely support the Phillips family and their right and efforts to protect their property and agribusiness. Sustainability is not always convenient or in this case, quiet. Neighbors should be very happy that the Phillips had only created this temporary situation out of necessity, as reported, and not for convenience.
