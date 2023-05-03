We use plastic in our daily lives but it doesn't mean that it's good for the planet. People use about 380 million tons of plastic a year, which is a lot. We love animals and the Earth and think we can all make a change.
• Why is plastic bad?
Yes recycling is good, but we recycle very little plastic, why? Well, it's because it’s more expensive to recycle plastic but it is cheaper to dump plastic into a landfill. Why do they do that? Well, it’s because plastic is made out of different polymer types, so if you want to recycle it, you have to sort out the types. 3 million tons of plastic gets recycled a year! That is not even half of how much we use. Plastic takes 200 years to decompose which is longer than we live! Isn't that crazy?
Now, let's get into what plastic does to our marine life. *Imagine* a sea turtle sees a piece of plastic in the ocean. Now animals don't know what plastic is so they will guess it is edible. The sea turtle picks up the waste, and eats it. Thankfully, the turtle survives because he gags it out. But some animals don't survive. I know that it is sad but it is true. Over 1 million animals (including mammals, fish, sharks, turtles, and birds) are killed each year due to plastic debris in the ocean. Currently, it’s estimated that there are 100 million tons of plastic in oceans around the world. But believe it or not you can make a difference.
• Making a difference
There are 8.3 billion pieces of plastic in the world in 2023. A lot of that is used in the U.S. Hopefully we can lower the number in 2024. One idea is to use natural cloth bags. It can replace plastic bags. Or use paper straws. There are so many more options to pick from and they all help. And hopefully we can lower plastic usage. I know that it will take effort but it will make a difference to many creatures. Even to humans, plastic leads to destroying marine life and polluting the earth. Millions of tons of plastic are in the environment as waste, especially in the oceans and seas. Some estimates point out that there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish by 2050. And a lot of us will be around in 2050 and will watch our world turn into a plastic wasteland. And no one wants to see that. I believe we can make a difference if we try.
Naomi Hatch and Sofia Tejada
4th-grade students at St. Thomas Regional School
