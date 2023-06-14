In an era of increasing climate challenges, education, legislation, and environmental justice are crucial components of a sustainable and resilient future. At the Rhode Island Environmental Education Association, we believe ensuring resilience requires investment in training and education for young Rhode Islanders. As such, we stand in strong support of the current Climate Change and Ocean Protection Workforce Development & Education Program bills (S-551 & S-558 and H-6105 & H-6106) currently up for consideration in the Rhode Island legislature. This support reaches across our diverse membership, with 52 local organizations signed on to our letter of support, and over 250 individuals signed on to our petition in support of these bills.

As the Ocean State, Rhode Island is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, including rising sea levels, coastal erosion, and ocean acidification. These threats pose significant risks to our state's economy, environment, and public health. Furthermore, climate change disproportionately affects low-income communities and communities of color, who are often the most vulnerable to the impacts of environmental degradation. These threats pose significant risks to our state's economy, as well as our environment and public health. Therefore, it is critical that we approve this funding to educate our youth about these issues and prepare our workforce for the challenges ahead.

