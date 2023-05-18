Regarding Arlene Violet’s article in the May 4-10, 2023, edition:
It is tiresome to hear self-righteous people in positions of influence pontificating so one-sidedly about matters that affect all of us. Though we see this once-strong nation being systematically dismantled by the wickedness and/or ignorance of the ruling class, perhaps some few may yet benefit from a dissenting perspective.
Re: “ ... moms ban(ning) books in schools that offend their sensibilities.”
Those particular books are horrific offenses to your creator. One can pretend all one wants that ignoring God’s awesome, honorable standards is nothing more than a matter of “choice” and “opinion,” but reality dictates otherwise. He does, after all, respond accordingly to a people’s treatment of His standards.
Saying “book-banning” intimates Nazis who would restrict good and decent literature, and tends to gaslight people. The books that are being contested now are vulgar filth with no redeeming value. Concerned moms – Muslim, Jewish, and Christian – are interested in insulating their young ones from satanic ideas.
Consider, and re-consider, who/what you worship and serve.
The places that have an over-abundance of “regulations” have a more thriving black-market/illegal supply of firearms. “Regulating” isn’t even close to a solution in addressing firearms violence.
Rather than more official governance (“regulations”), a society that still has hope focuses (as we used to) on education, and prevention; secure borders; and law-and-order. Remember?
(1) comment
"I put no stock in religion. By the word religion I have seen the lunacy of fanatics of every denomination be called the will of God. Holiness is in right action and courage on behalf of those who cannot defend themselves, and goodness. What God desires is here (points to head) and here [points to heart], and by what you decide to do every day, you will be a good person....or not"
The Knight Hospitaler
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.