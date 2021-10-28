I was dismayed by the Breeze Oct. 21 issue’s column by Dan Yorke. I watched the press event that his article referred to and saw no indication of the “public defiance” that he implies. Not only did he miss the mark on that interpretation of events, he also misinformed your readers of the term of office for our current director of health.
Everyone in our state has suffered and sacrificed since the pandemic struck in March of 2020. However, I would say that no state leader has worked harder, sacrificed more, and could have more capably guided us through the fear and confusion of past 19 months than R.I. Director of Health Dr. Nicole Alexander Scott. So, why the false narrative about her from Dan Yorke? Is he trying to diminish her credibility? If so, who stands to gain?
Certainly, the people of Rhode Island have benefited greatly from the steady, honest and compassionate leadership of “Dr. Nicole.” As the pandemic continues, spreading false and accusatory information about our director of health is potentially harmful to our community response.
Marie Ganim
Lincoln
