Years ago in the early 1950s I along with my friends and schoolmates joined the Boy Scouts, the Ashton Berkeley Troop 10.

Every Memorial and Veterans day we would parade and march down Mendon Road. All participants, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, veterans and others would assemble at the Washington Highway between the viaduct and Mendon Road. The parade would march south on Mendon road stopping first at Scott Road across from the old Ashton Fire Station. The veterans would fire a volley in front of a plaque that was set at the corner of Scott Road. The parade would continue down Mendon Road past the old Ashton school, my elementary school, by St. John’s Church down to Angel Road. The veterans would fire another salute in front of a plaque at the corner of Angel and Mendon Road. Continuing south past an old house opposite Old Mendon Road that was once an inn.

Tags

(1) comment

John Marsland
John Marsland

Good Morning Bill,

There is a Veteran Memorial Park located at the entrance of the Monastery. Every Memorial Day the Town of Cumberland and Veteran groups hold a Memorial Day dedication to our Veterans. The towns Veterans are not forgotten .

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.