Years ago in the early 1950s I along with my friends and schoolmates joined the Boy Scouts, the Ashton Berkeley Troop 10.
Every Memorial and Veterans day we would parade and march down Mendon Road. All participants, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, veterans and others would assemble at the Washington Highway between the viaduct and Mendon Road. The parade would march south on Mendon road stopping first at Scott Road across from the old Ashton Fire Station. The veterans would fire a volley in front of a plaque that was set at the corner of Scott Road. The parade would continue down Mendon Road past the old Ashton school, my elementary school, by St. John’s Church down to Angel Road. The veterans would fire another salute in front of a plaque at the corner of Angel and Mendon Road. Continuing south past an old house opposite Old Mendon Road that was once an inn.
Proceeding toward the Berkeley Cemetery by St. Joseph’s Church and the Berkeley Methodist Church, Norman Vincent Peal’s first church in his ministry. Stopping next at Cray & Barrett Streets to fire another volley. I seem to remember this as the Israel Couture plaque. The parade would continue and end at St Joseph’s cemetery.
During the re-construction of Mendon Road in the 1980s all of those plaques were removed and never replaced to their original places. Those plaques honored Veterans who lost their lives defending this country.
Our troop along with others marched at other times down Broad Street in Valley Falls. Assembling at the Catholic Oak on Mill Street would march to the Town Hall. This parade also stopped several times along the way to fire a volley to honor a veteran. I seem to recall name Cronshaw at one plaque. All of those plaques as far as I know are not now there and those veterans are now forgotten.
We all go along every Memorial Day celebrating, having picnics going to the beach. Many now not knowing the true meaning of Memorial Day.
I lived in Cumberland, Ashton Berkeley section for 75 years before moving to New Jersey. The Memorial day before COVID my wife and I were riding around becoming familiar with our new surroundings. Driving through the nearby small town of Southampton we observed one of the finest tributes to veterans I had ever seen. On every telephone in the center of town there was a large poster about 2 feet by 3 feet with a photograph and description of a veteran. They did not forget!
I do still remember those veterans we honored back 70 years ago even though I do not remember their names. I have always thought that those plaques should have been replaced.
Good Morning Bill,
There is a Veteran Memorial Park located at the entrance of the Monastery. Every Memorial Day the Town of Cumberland and Veteran groups hold a Memorial Day dedication to our Veterans. The towns Veterans are not forgotten .
