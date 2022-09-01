The upcoming primary for District 57 is something that should be on every resident’s radar that lives in south Cumberland and Central Falls. The race this year is a fresh newcomer to the politics game, Brandon Voas, vs. the incumbent of over a decade, Rep. Jim McLaughlin.
As a former District 1 town councilor, I have first-hand experience working with Rep. McLaughlin. I will preface by saying that this is nothing personal to him as a person, but to who he is as a politician who represents District 57. As the first woman to hold that seat for District 1, my working relationship with him consisted of being told what I “should do,” and what I “should think,” instead of working together with mutual interests to represent our overlapping districts. Rep. McLaughlin’s views on a woman having the choice to make decisions over her own body did not align with my own. To push his own legislative agenda onto me because it is what I “should” do, and to do so in the least respectful way, will forever stick in my mind with how Rep. McLaughlin views a young woman.
When politicians get comfortable in an elected position, the people they represent and their wishes of what they actually want to see happen in government, gets pushed to the wayside for personal agenda. McLaughlin and his ultra-right wing social issues has made him an ineffective representative for Cumberland and Central Falls. You only need to see the short list of accomplishments on his legislative record to know he does not have our best interests at heart.
For these reasons, I am fully throwing my support behind Brandon Voas for the District 57 seat. With my firsthand experience with Brandon, he listened to what my concerns were on issues that were affecting me and my neighborhood. He cares that a woman has the right to make a choice about her own body, he cares about the threat that guns have in our community and children’s safety in our schools, and he cares not just about the older generation, but the younger generation who are severely struggling with student debt and the inability to afford to buy a house. Brandon will make an effective representative for everyone in our community because he will stay focused on what is truly important, us.
The current representative may tell you that he has good intentions, but we are long overdue for a fresh voice in District 57 and someone who will truly represent us. I humbly ask that you join me in supporting Brandon Voas in the upcoming Democratic Primary on Sept. 13.
