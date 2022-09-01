The upcoming primary for District 57 is something that should be on every resident’s radar that lives in south Cumberland and Central Falls. The race this year is a fresh newcomer to the politics game, Brandon Voas, vs. the incumbent of over a decade, Rep. Jim McLaughlin.

As a former District 1 town councilor, I have first-hand experience working with Rep. McLaughlin. I will preface by saying that this is nothing personal to him as a person, but to who he is as a politician who represents District 57. As the first woman to hold that seat for District 1, my working relationship with him consisted of being told what I “should do,” and what I “should think,” instead of working together with mutual interests to represent our overlapping districts. Rep. McLaughlin’s views on a woman having the choice to make decisions over her own body did not align with my own. To push his own legislative agenda onto me because it is what I “should” do, and to do so in the least respectful way, will forever stick in my mind with how Rep. McLaughlin views a young woman.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.