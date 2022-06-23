The Glocester Heritage Society extends a thank you to the Champlin Foundation for awarding to us a grant upgrading our headquarters located in the Historic 1814 Job Armstrong Store, located at 1181 Main St., Chepachet, and create a walkway to the URI Master Gardeners 1800s era Kitchen Garden.
Special thanks to Contractor Vin Lepore for offering his time, labor, and equiptment to dig out the walkway and lay stone donated by Greg Murry, owner of Chepachet Hardware on Putnam Pike.
Jason Theroux of Sensible Artistry will design and install a decorative arbor and picket fencing that will complete the grant project. We invite members of the community to visit us at the store on Saturday afternoons from noon to 3 p.m., and to view the completed project.
Roland Rivet
Glocester Heritage Society
