As mayor of the city of Pawtucket, I am excited to welcome all Pawtucket students back for another great academic year. As we embark on this new school year, we must acknowledge the challenges that arise. We are finally back to true normalcy after a challenging few years filled with uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic. Some students may be catching up on lost learning, while others may face emotional or social challenges. Our city and School Department intend to approach these challenges with empathy, patience, and understanding.
A new school year marks new beginnings for our great city. We are proud to have a brand-new superintendent, Patrica Royal, who is already bringing new perspectives and positive change to the district. Additionally, we continue to make progress on our state-of-the-art educational facilities. Last school year we proudly cut the ribbon on the Henry J. Winters Elementary School and broke ground on the Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary School Project. We continue to advance toward our unified high school project, which voters overwhelmingly approved.
As a parent of two children, I understand the obstacle of motivating your child to attend school. Many of our students throughout the district struggle with healthy attendance rates. Every school day is crucial and every absence has an impact on a child’s learning journey. Our School Department offers a wide range of resources and assistance to address issues of transportation, health, and family support. We understand the complexities of everyday life and continue to work to ensure that every student in the district is prioritized.
Communication with your child’s school is vital to their success. We encourage parents and guardians to maintain open lines of communication with their child’s school and teachers. Our teachers and school staff are dedicated professionals who care deeply about the well-being of our students and are eager to support your child’s growth and development. They are ready to provide additional support and resources wherever needed.
The return to school is a time for optimism and unity. As your mayor, I am committed to supporting our schools and, most importantly, our children. Together, we can overcome challenges, ensure strong attendance, and provide a safe, nurturing, and enriching environment for our students to thrive.
Welcome back to school, and thank you for all that you do to make Pawtucket a better place to live, learn, work, and play!
