As mayor of the city of Pawtucket, I am excited to welcome all Pawtucket students back for another great academic year. As we embark on this new school year, we must acknowledge the challenges that arise. We are finally back to true normalcy after a challenging few years filled with uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic. Some students may be catching up on lost learning, while others may face emotional or social challenges. Our city and School Department intend to approach these challenges with empathy, patience, and understanding.

A new school year marks new beginnings for our great city. We are proud to have a brand-new superintendent, Patrica Royal, who is already bringing new perspectives and positive change to the district. Additionally, we continue to make progress on our state-of-the-art educational facilities. Last school year we proudly cut the ribbon on the Henry J. Winters Elementary School and broke ground on the Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary School Project. We continue to advance toward our unified high school project, which voters overwhelmingly approved.

