North Smithfield Town Council,
In reviewing the agenda for the scheduled May 23, joint meeting of the North Smithfield Town Council/Municipal Building Review Task Force (MBRTF), I discovered the following:
III. NEW BUSINESS
A. Discussion by Council, Vote, or Other Action regarding a presentation by Architect, Eric Army (appearing at no cost) to review the 2016 Police Station renovation proposal and 2016 architectural plans prepared by Mr. Army and discussion with Mr. Army regarding establishing an up-to-date analytical 2023/2024 project cost to complete a Police Station renovation based upon the 2016 Police Station architectural renovation plans.
B. Discussion by Council, Vote, or Other Action on retaining the services of the Architect, Eric Army (who is prequalified on state MPA) to review the 2016 Police Station renovation proposal and 2016 architectural plans that Mr. Army prepared for the purpose of establishing the up-to-date analytical 2023/2024 project cost to complete a Police Station renovation based upon the 2016 Police State architectural renovation plans.
I believe the referenced architect, Mr. Eric Army, was dismissed by the NS Town Council in 2016 (or somewhere thereabouts). The following statement is recorded in the NS Public Buildings Improvement Committee (PBIC) meeting minutes from October 24, 2016: "John (Flaherty) wants to know why no one talked about the usefulness of Bushee earlier but PM Dan (Joubert) states that Eric (Army of Studio Meja) did not want to hear it and no feasibility study was performed." Subsequent to that meeting, the then chairperson of the PBIC (Roseanne Nadeau) is on record for stating the following (as copied from the Valley Breeze article published Nov. 16, 2016):
“Now, officials must revisit the plan looking for cuts, and Nadeau said they will likely reduce the scope of the work at the former Bushee School – a Smithfield Road building that currently serves as a combined Town Annex and police station. Original plans called for creation of a Public Safety Complex, with fully revamped holding cells and a gym area, and a new meeting space for the town’s Community Emergency Response Team classes, behind which would sit the town’s Emergency Management Agency.
While PBIC members are still ironing out which elements of that plan – which included some 52 items between two town properties – might change, what’s clear according to Nadeau, is that it makes sense to scale them back. 'PBIC has had specialists going through that building,' Nadeau said of Bushee. 'The building does have a lot of asbestos, and abatements came in very high. The bones of the building just aren’t up to standards.'
Nadeau said that the facade of the building is beginning to crumble, and the low ceilings would make it difficult to install a new HVAC system. 'There’s really a lot of things we already had to concede because of the building itself,' said the PBIC chairwoman. 'We as a board don’t agree with throwing a lot of money at it. The town really should be looking at giving the police department a new building.'”
Per the referenced agenda and above detailed facts, please explain how going backwards in 2023 supports the residents and taxpayers of North Smithfield. It was determined over six years ago that "the architect's performance (was) being called into question" by the PBIC (also copied from the referenced meeting minutes), and since that architect has been away from this project for now over six years, how can they possibly add "up-to-date analytical 2023/2024 project cost?" Has Mr. Army or his firm spent any time on the current assessment and project costs, and if yes, have they somehow been promised remuneration if rehired? How exactly does a no-bid contract for a once-discharged architect to return to the scene of the debacle after over six years of exile support the taxpayers of North Smithfield in 2023?
North Smithfield currently has an architect of record (Tecton Architects), designers of more than 150 public safety projects, and as well the efforts of the MBRTF, now six-plus years into working on this project. Why would the NS Town Council consider diminishing – or more exactly, dismissing – the work of an exceptionally qualified architectural firm and those MBRTF volunteers, who are intimately acquainted with and knowledgeable of the project and facility, to, again, go backward? I firmly believe leaders are elected to make decisions, not waffle over what has been determined long ago to be a waste of taxpayer funds – that is, any consideration of renovating a decaying Bushee facility. Or is a certain element of the Town Council simply doing the bidding of one very vocal (and eminently detrimental) resident who simply won't support any progress for anything beyond road repairs?
The North Smithfield Town Council needs to get behind a budget-minded new police station construction project and dismiss any notion of going backward. We elected you to lead, not follow. Please stop following those who would look at any progress or improvements as a waste of money. You need to help us do better – not guide us toward jumping off a cliff.
Tony Guertin
North Smithfield
