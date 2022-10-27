In 2011, the town of North Smithfield (and others) was sued in R.I. Superior Court by a West Warwick woman for injuries suffered at approximately 8 p.m. on 10/29/2008, while she was leaving a soccer game at the Dr. Paul F. Joyce Athletic Complex. The plaintiff was parked on Providence Pike and walking to her car when struck by a vehicle traveling north. The lawsuit stated in part that there were “far fewer” parking spaces than necessary. Unfortunately, not much has changed since then – people still park on Providence Pike to attend athletic contests, and that danger still exists today.

Parking at NSMS and/or NSHS and walking to the stadium is not the answer to the continuing problem of insufficient parking areas at VMS. The pathways from NSMS and NSHS parking areas are poorly lit and in my opinion not easily traversed at any time of day for anyone with physical challenges (and especially at night). And “dropping people off” (physically challenged or not) in a demonstrably deficient parking area is not a solution — I believe that practice is in no way supportive of public safety or those who require significant physical assistance and care.

