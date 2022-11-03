I don’t understand what’s happening with the coming election. America recently faced its first coup to change our Democracy into a fascist state with a supreme leader, and not enough people seem to care. I look with amazement at my neighbors’ yards, seeing signs praising the party that is actively trying to steal our freedom. Neighbors blandly discuss inflation and the price of gas when none of that will matter if we don’t have freedom. Open your eyes people.
This election and every American election following it is about morality and freedom. I was taught to love America and to worship God. I learned not to steal, cheat, or lie. I don’t trust people that do. Republicans have turned our morality upside-down. They have learned to worship and promote liars. They disregard facts and truth. They foster hatred and division. Some Republicans even call themselves Christians. I didn’t learn any of their messages in Sunday School. Jesus was only on earth for a short time. His messages are pretty simple and clear. How can anyone get them wrong?
If you don’t care about the world you leave for your children and grandchildren, don’t you care about your own legacy in the short time you have on this earth? Really? Thanks to the internet all your thoughts, deeds, actions and inactions are captured for future audiences. Your ancestors will know you supported the Nazis, so you became a Nazi. For all time. Historians will wonder, just like we wonder, how a person like Hitler became so powerful to cause so much suffering. Nazis can’t do anything without your support. Will your grandchildren ask you what you did to prevent the Nazis from coming to power, as I did as a child when questioning my relatives who fought the Nazis? What will you say?
It doesn’t matter which Republican candidate you vote for. They are all evil or they would not be Republicans. Republicans have purged their party of all decent people. They tolerate no dissent. Those at the bottom must follow the orders from their jack-booted leaders. They must lie.
Don’t get me wrong. There is a lot I don’t like about the Democratic party. Leadership is so old they don’t understand reality. Also, thanks to the Republicans and their wacko right-wing extremist Supreme Court, all of America’s politicians are for sale. Our politicians will never work for the people if we don’t fix that. However, comparing the morality of the parties is like comparing a serial killer to a jaywalker. They both broke the law but there is a huge difference in impact on our neighbors. At this time there is no other choice but to vote for Democrats.
Dear neighbors why don’t you care? How in the world could you vote for any Republican given the serious and immediate threat they cause to your children and to their children? If you love America, these elections should never even be close.
(2) comments
Someone has become a product if the mainstream media. So sad.
Lauding the Democrats for morality is laughable. It's their DOE agenda promoting masturbation for Kindergarteners and presenting pornographic illustrations of gay sex to in school library books under the argument that some organization has awarded the books a prize. Democrats and drag story hours are grooming our children. And you talk about morality? Republicans are the only ones I see fighting this immorality.
