Dear Neighbors,

I don’t understand what’s happening with the coming election. America recently faced its first coup to change our Democracy into a fascist state with a supreme leader, and not enough people seem to care. I look with amazement at my neighbors’ yards, seeing signs praising the party that is actively trying to steal our freedom. Neighbors blandly discuss inflation and the price of gas when none of that will matter if we don’t have freedom. Open your eyes people.

Bob Leahy
Someone has become a product if the mainstream media. So sad.

Peone Dahlia
Lauding the Democrats for morality is laughable. It's their DOE agenda promoting masturbation for Kindergarteners and presenting pornographic illustrations of gay sex to in school library books under the argument that some organization has awarded the books a prize. Democrats and drag story hours are grooming our children. And you talk about morality? Republicans are the only ones I see fighting this immorality.

