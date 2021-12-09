This production of Hamilton at PPAC has changes to which I object. Think of the most objectionable stereotype of a gay man and this is how Jefferson and King George III, the main villains, are shown; even Aaron Burr is treated more fairly.
The Democratic Republican Party (the Republican will be dropped from the name) is also portrayed in the worse light. The Bill of Rights, which protects our freedoms, was inspired by Jefferson, supported by the Democratic Republicans and opposed as unneeded by Hamilton and the Federalists.
I accept bad history in a theatrical production since they are entertainment, not instruction, but this goes too far.
James Barton
Lincoln
