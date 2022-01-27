Fishing is defined as the activity of catching fish, either for food or as a sport. Fishing has an overwhelming amount of history attached to it. Fishing has been a favorite pastime for many people since the year 40,000 BCE.
However, fishing is an activity that some people are unable to do because it requires a tremendous amount of patience and concentration in order to catch the fish at the end of the rod. Fishing is most common in the summer and fall because this is when the fishing season is at its peak. During these seasons, there is a large range of fish that can be caught in Northeastern America, such as small and largemouth bass, perch, northern pike, sunfish, bluegills, catfish, and many more. This large variety of fish is what brings the fun to fishing because you never know what is going to bite your line.
Additionally, there are many different methods of fishing; the two major ways are using live bait or manmade lures which are very cheap and affordable making it accessible to everyone. In addition, fishing has become a game of strategy when fishing with lures because the angler, on that day, has to decide what type of fish he wants to catch and what lure would be best for the current weather condition. With aspects such as this, fishing can be fun and entertaining for people of any age.
When you go fishing, respect the outdoor environment, learn and adapt to certain skills, learn patience, and above all, set a goal and put in the effort to achieve that goal. All these accomplishments create a sense of fulfillment. After traveling to each of our locations, it is notable that many of these are hidden gems such as Bronco Highway and Stump Pond, which create a peaceful, calming environment in which to fish.
These locations are surrounded with, for the most part, healthy vegetation, low pollution, and a family-friendly environment, making it the perfect location to meet all fishing needs. Healthy vegetation is extraordinarily important in the role of a healthy ecosystem. During our childhoods, we have done lots of fishing during the summer and fall months, making it something that is very special to the both of us – as it reminds us of family and all the fun we had doing this activity when we were kids.
Joshua Hanlon
North Smithfield
