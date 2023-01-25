Dear Mr. Mayor:

It was very nice to formally meet you on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the NP comprehensive plan meeting and enjoyed discussing the direction in which the town is heading. I agree that you have done some wonderful things here in North Providence, as you had mentioned at the meeting. In particular, your dedication to preserving green space such as the land used at Governor Notte Park and Meehan Overlook. Preserving green spaces is something that I totally agree on with you, especially since 99 percent of North Providence is developed. Speaking of parks, your investment into the development of Encompass Park which allows children with all abilities access to a safe playground is wonderful. However, before you had to leave the meeting, you asked me directly "how would I build more affordable housing in North Providence, when 99 percent of the land is developed?" This question I believe was asked in response to my concern related to both the lack of affordable low-income housing and the overdevelopment of Mineral Spring with too many duplicate type businesses. Well, I would like to answer your question as this was one of the many issues that I focused on when I recently ran for state representative against Doc Corvese.

