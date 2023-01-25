It was very nice to formally meet you on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the NP comprehensive plan meeting and enjoyed discussing the direction in which the town is heading. I agree that you have done some wonderful things here in North Providence, as you had mentioned at the meeting. In particular, your dedication to preserving green space such as the land used at Governor Notte Park and Meehan Overlook. Preserving green spaces is something that I totally agree on with you, especially since 99 percent of North Providence is developed. Speaking of parks, your investment into the development of Encompass Park which allows children with all abilities access to a safe playground is wonderful. However, before you had to leave the meeting, you asked me directly "how would I build more affordable housing in North Providence, when 99 percent of the land is developed?" This question I believe was asked in response to my concern related to both the lack of affordable low-income housing and the overdevelopment of Mineral Spring with too many duplicate type businesses. Well, I would like to answer your question as this was one of the many issues that I focused on when I recently ran for state representative against Doc Corvese.
Municipalities (not just North Providence) need to work with the state on better zoning and planning ordinances. Mineral Spring Ave. is zoned for commercial use but most of the businesses are duplicate businesses ie: Dunkin' Donuts, nail salons, fast food restaurants. It is basically a strip mall. We need mixed-use zoning to have a scattering of low-income affordable housing, that can possibly be above ground-level businesses. We need to build up instead of out. There needs to be more of a "downtown" feel to North Providence whereby people can easily connect to businesses by walking or riding their bike. Possibly a more concentrated business area that doesn't produce such urban sprawl. The state Legislature needs to look at how they can help municipalities, financially or through laws to limit the building of multiples of the same businesses in a certain area while incentivizing the development of housing and small businesses.
Rehab existing buildings that are no longer in use into affordable housing or at least into something that is needed in North Providence, like a community center.
Explore the concept of social housing which I can provide further information upon request.
I would be more than happy to discuss these ideas or any other ideas that will benefit the town and its community members. I have lived in the town for 20 years and as a social worker, I have provided counseling and support to many of its residents. I am sure we both want what is best for North Providence but possibly disagree on how to get there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.