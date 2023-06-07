A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High around 70F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
With an aging population and shortage of health care workers, staffing apps have become a solution to the growing demand for health care services.
These apps are similar to Uber and Lyft. They link nurses, medical technicians, and other workers with hospitals and medical clinics. Unsurprisingly, these staffing apps have become popular with health care facilities and workers because they are quick, easy, and convenient.
Rhode Island health care has been at a crossroads the past few years, especially in the nursing home industry, which has faced numerous challenges, including staffing shortages, legal cases, and sub-standard quality of care.
An AARP report on staffing levels in Rhode Island found that many nursing homes struggle to recruit and retain qualified staff. This has resulted in dismal outcomes. A 2020 report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services gave 28 percent of nursing homes in Rhode Island a one or two star rating.
Against this backdrop, health care staffing apps help bridge the gap between a health care worker and a nursing facility. While the concept is simple, the classification of these workers has become a difficult legal issue for two reasons.
First, there is the potential for liability if a facility misclassifies an app worker as an “independent contractor” instead of an actual employee.
Second, misclassification allows health care facilities to dodge requirements to offer benefits like medical insurance, workers comp, and retirement funding.
Rhode Island should look to neighboring Massachusetts to see what can happen from misclassification. By law, Massachusetts requires health care staffing apps to classify their workers as W-2 employees. Yet, many of them incorrectly classify workers as 1099 independent contractors.
While Massachusetts has tended to overlook these violations, eventually someone will file a complaint or a class-action lawsuit.
Nationally, the issue of misclassification has already surfaced. California has had complaints from workers about unpaid overtime other and unfair labor practices. In addition, the Labor Department is suing a company for misclassifying W2 workers as 1099s. In Pennsylvania, the Labor Department recently sued a Pennsylvania-based operator of nursing facilities for $19 million in unpaid overtime.
In both cases, the workers came from health care apps providing 1099 employees. The goal is to have nursing homes fully staffed with properly classified trained workers — not to open the door to lawsuits that would harm the health care industry and patient care.
In my time with the Small Business Administration, I saw how businesses are threatened by liability and lawsuits. That’s why it’s important that all stakeholders address these issues as an industry.
The health care staffing application sector has the power to transform the health care industry by addressing the worker-shortage crisis. But these companies need to take immediate action to avert legal, regulatory, and financial disasters. Most importantly, there are no winners in the absence of clear definitions for worker classifications — especially the nursing home patients and workers.
Michael Vallante
Vallante is a Rhode Island native and business consultant. From 2017-20, Vallante was the U.S. Small Business Administration’s associate administrator for the Office of Field Operations.
