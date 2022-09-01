I trust a candidate who knows which dreams matter and how to make them real.
Joy Fox can well represent Rhode Island’s Congressional District #2 – from Burrillville to Block Island – on day #1; for six years this brilliant communicator worked with Congressman Jim Langevin. She knows how to cut red tape, form coalitions and pass complex legislation.
Caregiving, she believes, counts. Given America’s “Silver Tsunami,” training and salaries for nurses and aides should be a top priority. Family and neighbors too should be paid and have decent family leave programs so Boomers can age well at home.
A lifetime District 2 resident, this oldest of five lives now in Warwick but commuted from Cranston to Rhode Island College. She knows our need to sleep assured our security – internationally and in cyberspace – is in good hands.
For 28+ years she reported for The Cranston Herald, Warwick Beacon, RI Business News and NBC10; then enabled R.I.’s Corrections Department, Treasurer Gina Raimondo and Congressman Langevin – in her words – “to go about and talk about their work for us.” Campaigning full time she runs the Clarendon Group, a small business advising many R.I. leaders, universities and nonprofits.
“I’d be honored,” Joy has told me over coffee, “to serve as District #2’s first female Democratic representative.”
I’ll be honored to vote for Joy Fox – by mail ballot, or early in person at my city or town hall as of Aug. 24, or in person at R.I.’s Primary on Sept. 13.
