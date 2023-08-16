I am quite saddened with the passing of John A. Holmes Jr., who formerly chaired the Rhode Island Republican State Central Committee. His achievement of nearly winning control of the Rhode Island State Senate on June 21, 1983, was phenomenal. Historically speaking, the special election resulted in the closest ever and since the Republicans nearly winning control of a state legislative chamber in Rhode Island since the 1966 general election when state legislative districts had to be based on population.

Aided by Democratic infighting over district lines; and "Rocco's Robots" name of Democratic state senators used in the campaign after the then State Senate Majority Rocco Quatrrocchi.

