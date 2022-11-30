Holidays are a fun and festive time but they don’t have to include alcohol. In American culture alcohol is served at most social occasions. Many people use it to unwind after a long day at work. How many of us have heard someone say, “I need a drink?” We gladly offer alcohol to our guests at parties, weddings, sports events, barbecues, etc. to “celebrate.” The problem is our children are watching us and listening to what we say. Since the pandemic, more youth than ever are struggling with mental health challenges brought on by the stress and isolation of COVID-19. In response, many have turned to alcohol, marijuana, and other drugs to self-medicate. At this time of year, it is especially important to monitor the alcohol in your home and to remind your children that alcohol is illegal for anyone under 21.

During the holidays, make a point of offering non-alcoholic beverages to your guests as a way to counter the notion that alcohol is needed to have a “good time.” Many alcohol-free recipes are available online – just google “non-alcohol cocktails” and you will find many festive and tasty alternatives. During the holiday season the Blackstone Valley Prevention Coalition will publish non-alcohol recipes weekly on our Facebook page: http://blackstonevalleypreventioncoalition.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.