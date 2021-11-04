The men’s homeless shelter at Harvest Community Church would like to thank our friends at WNRI radio and Tommy Brien for organizing and hosting our 8th annual coffee drive on Oct. 23. We were once again overwhelmed and blessed by the support of our community as we raised over $1,100 and stocked our shelves with coffee, creamer and sugar and several other items to carry our residents through the cold winter months ahead.
Sanctuary Ministry, as we call it, will open its doors for the 20th season Nov. 1 through March 31, providing sleeping quarters, showers, laundry service and meals for 22-24 men every evening. The shelter is a wonderful way to demonstrate the love of Jesus toward the working poor and those trapped in the grip of substance abuse and mental illness.
Please contact the church office at 401-765-1777 if you would like more information on how to help us meet these needs in our community.
Steven Bacon
Woonsocket
