I write today in support of Don Carlson for Congress in the upcoming special election to replace our former Congressman David Cicilline. I’ve known Don like a brother since we worked together on the Camp Yawgoog staff decades ago. He’s an Eagle Scout, and I know we can trust him to work hard for our best interests in Washington.

Don is not a career politician hopping from one election to another. He stands out as the only viable candidate who has had professional experience in the business world. He has helped start and build dozens of sustainability-focused companies that invent new technology to fight climate change — from smart meters to bus batteries, and from renewable energy to environmentally safe lithium mining. Don’s hands-on experience in finance and business gives him the savvy and the knowledge to get the massive funds available from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act flowing into Rhode Island, creating good jobs in the green economy. Don's dream is to make our state the renewable energy hub of the Northeast.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.