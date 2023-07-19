I write today in support of Don Carlson for Congress in the upcoming special election to replace our former Congressman David Cicilline. I’ve known Don like a brother since we worked together on the Camp Yawgoog staff decades ago. He’s an Eagle Scout, and I know we can trust him to work hard for our best interests in Washington.
Don is not a career politician hopping from one election to another. He stands out as the only viable candidate who has had professional experience in the business world. He has helped start and build dozens of sustainability-focused companies that invent new technology to fight climate change — from smart meters to bus batteries, and from renewable energy to environmentally safe lithium mining. Don’s hands-on experience in finance and business gives him the savvy and the knowledge to get the massive funds available from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act flowing into Rhode Island, creating good jobs in the green economy. Don's dream is to make our state the renewable energy hub of the Northeast.
Don also knows how government works. He is the ONLY candidate who has actually worked as a senior staffer in the House of Representatives — the very job these folks are running for! He spent five years working as legislative director for Joe Kennedy II of Massachusetts and chief of transition for Jim Himes of Connecticut. We would be lucky to put his skills and experience to work for Rhode Island.
Don grew up right here in Rhode Island, bussing tables at Newport Creamery and working with me in the summers at Yawgoog Scout Reservation. Today his family lives in Jamestown where he volunteers as an EMT on the rescue. He has deep family roots in Rhode Island and actually lives here in the district he wants to represent. He understands the needs of working families and has the skills to get things done for Rhode Island.
I urge all my fellow North Providence Democrats to join me in voting for Don Carlson on Sept. 5 — or vote early starting on Aug. 16. Let’s elect a congressman that all Rhode Islanders can be proud of.
