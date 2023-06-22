To: Burrillville Town Council,

My name is Fred Hunt and, as chairperson of the Burrillville Democratic Town Committee, I am writing in opposition to item 23-099 from the Town Council meeting on March 22, 2023, which reaffirmed the resolution declaring the town of Burrillville to be a Second Amendment sanctuary town (adopted April 24, 2019). This last resolution is specifically written as a proclamation in opposition to pending Rhode Island 2023 gun control legislation. I especially disagree with the position urging the General Assembly to repeal Rhode Island General Law 1-47-60 which prohibits possession of firearms on school grounds.

Trump Supporters Are Terrible People And Traitors
Trump Supporters Are Terrible People And Traitors

I'll try again, but The VB never allows the same comment I try to post every time this subject comes up.

1) Free guns and ammo for everyone. This is how you want it so....

2) The Constitution is a pack of lies written by men who owned slaves and isn;t worth the paper it was written on.

RedWave
RedWave

No Thanks

