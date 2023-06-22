My name is Fred Hunt and, as chairperson of the Burrillville Democratic Town Committee, I am writing in opposition to item 23-099 from the Town Council meeting on March 22, 2023, which reaffirmed the resolution declaring the town of Burrillville to be a Second Amendment sanctuary town (adopted April 24, 2019). This last resolution is specifically written as a proclamation in opposition to pending Rhode Island 2023 gun control legislation. I especially disagree with the position urging the General Assembly to repeal Rhode Island General Law 1-47-60 which prohibits possession of firearms on school grounds.
On April 13, 2022, the Town Council adopted a resolution opposing potential 2022 gun control legislation. Three important gun safety bills were passed and signed into law by Gov. McKee on June 21, 2022. In response to a complaint filed by a Glocester firearms dealer and four local gun owners requesting an injunction on the legality of the 10 limit magazine ban, Chief Justice McConnell of the U.S. District Court of R.I. found that the ban is both “reasonable” and “measured,” and that the plaintiffs failed to persuade the court that the law is unconstitutional (December 14, 2022).
The United States has the highest levels of gun ownership in the world, surpassing second place Yemen by 120.5 per 100 residents compared to Yemen’s 52.8 per 100. It is no surprise, sadly, that the U.S. also leads in worldwide mass shootings by a large margin. A good guy with a gun does not stop mass shootings, as was proven overwhelmingly in Uvalde, Texas, where 376 law enforcement officers responded and waited for one hour and 15 minutes after first shots were fired before killing the shooter who legally purchased two AR-15-style rifles shortly after his 18th birthday and murdered 19 children and 2 adults.
As reported in the Boston Globe article on Jan. 18, 2023, the man who stockpiled over 200 guns, including untraceable ghost guns, who is currently incarcerated specifically stated he moved to Burrillville because of our status as a 2nd amendment sanctuary town.
We ask you to rescind the three Second Amendment resolutions that you have passed. Let’s move our town back to a peaceful and welcoming environment where business is encouraged and families can thrive in our beautiful town.
