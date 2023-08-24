It was exciting to participate in the fundraiser and rally for the World Series bound Smithfield Little League Team on Monday, Aug. 14. The spirit and generosity of the residents and businesses of our town were on full display. More than $75,000 was raised to help defray the costs of the travel and lodging of our young athletes and their families.
Although we enthusiastically supported this event, we could not vote at the Aug. 8 Town Council meeting to donate taxpayer money for this purpose, especially where no grant process or any fiscal or budgetary process to do so exists. The funds entrusted to us by our residents may only be used to provide services for them and may not be used for donations to private organizations. Once taxpayer funds are gifted to one particular worthy cause, how can we say no to the hundreds that remain? Also, using public funds for private donations ultimately results in less funds being available for the youth sports and other programs that are run by our town.
We applaud the efforts of R.I. House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi who challenged all public officeholders to contribute to the Smithfield Little League without the use of taxpayer funds.
The importance of youth sports has never been greater as we try to recover from the devastating impact of the pandemic on our youth. Coaches, teachers, families, and volunteers are the real heroes who have worked tirelessly to provide our young men and women with the life skills they will need to be successful.
We are proud to have been a part of this successful fundraising effort through which Smithfield residents and businesses demonstrated that it was possible to support our young athletes while at the same time meeting our responsibilities to provide the essential services upon which our residents rely.
