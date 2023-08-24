It was exciting to participate in the fundraiser and rally for the World Series bound Smithfield Little League Team on Monday, Aug. 14. The spirit and generosity of the residents and businesses of our town were on full display. More than $75,000 was raised to help defray the costs of the travel and lodging of our young athletes and their families.

Although we enthusiastically supported this event, we could not vote at the Aug. 8 Town Council meeting to donate taxpayer money for this purpose, especially where no grant process or any fiscal or budgetary process to do so exists. The funds entrusted to us by our residents may only be used to provide services for them and may not be used for donations to private organizations. Once taxpayer funds are gifted to one particular worthy cause, how can we say no to the hundreds that remain? Also, using public funds for private donations ultimately results in less funds being available for the youth sports and other programs that are run by our town.

