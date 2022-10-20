There’s an old idiom that goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” i.e., one should not try to change something that is working well. This folksy and deliberately ungrammatical expression dates from the mid-1900s.
According to my research, concern about the role of money in politics is nothing new, nor are calls for sweeping reform. Public discussions of reform are typically colored only by the latest scandal or political campaign. Reform efforts are best viewed as emotional and reflexive responses to current events, rather than as well-considered policies informed by solid evidence. Arguments for reform appeal to emotion.
There is no need to change or replace something which is reasonably successful or effective, such as our present City Council. There will be a need, however, to carefully select another council member who will be equipped to “fit” a future five-council majority. Admittedly, the other two councilors have often concurred with the present majority, thus should probably be reconsidered vs. the risk of electing other unqualified and/or, especially Progressive candidates. Considering our country’s present unstable political status, all elections are the most critical ones ever this year!
The primary task of leaders is to take organizations forward by influencing its employees appropriately. The existing City Council system has performed well, especially regarding our city’s budget system where it’s carefully monitored by qualified, knowledgeable, and effective councilors. Hence, the City Council’s positive legacy should continue and thus, people should vote to “stick with the plan!”
Unfortunately, it is often seen that a new leader introduces organizational level changes that are entirely unnecessary. Hence, unnecessary and misdirected changes can hamper employee commitments to the organization and engagement toward their jobs, and can lead to reduced productivity and higher attrition – as has recently occurred in our city. In other words, change may do more damage than good for the organization in the long term, so why “upset the apple cart” regarding the City Council.
It’s no surprise, however, that I and many other people, feel some changes are needed at the administration level, especially regarding its toxic work environment, as verified by its multiple job vacancies and unsound communications with the council. The core issues need to be identified correctly, not cause inefficiencies, nor consume precious time and effort. They should not disrupt existing productive organizational processes, structure, values, and culture which have been vital for the city and have contributed to its performance.
The primary purpose of any organizational change is to resolve the problem areas that are impeding progress, growth, and performance. Electing Progressive candidates is certainly not a solution. Again, when problems do exist but are not identified correctly, change may be futile and may “upset the apple cart,” i.e., change may do more damage than good for the organization in the long term.
“Great leaders check their ego at the door and empower others to excel” – Deborah Gillis
