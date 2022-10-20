There’s an old idiom that goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” i.e., one should not try to change something that is working well. This folksy and deliberately ungrammatical expression dates from the mid-1900s.

According to my research, concern about the role of money in politics is nothing new, nor are calls for sweeping reform. Public discussions of reform are typically colored only by the latest scandal or political campaign. Reform efforts are best viewed as emotional and reflexive responses to current events, rather than as well-considered policies informed by solid evidence. Arguments for reform appeal to emotion.

