This year, voters in District 57 face a choice of which Democrat to vote for in the upcoming Primary on Sept. 13. I fully support Brandon Voas’ candidacy for state representative and look forward to having a fresh voice representing part of our town at the Statehouse.
During my almost eight years as a town councilor on the Cumberland Town Council, I have witnessed first-hand how the residents of southern Cumberland have been continually shortchanged by their representative, James McLaughlin. With inflation, the cost of goods increasing and other financial challenges on the horizon, residents of Cumberland and Central Falls can no longer afford to have such an ineffective voice representing them.
In the 12 years that Rep. McLaughlin has served, he has only had nine bills passed that he sponsored, seven of those nine bills were procedural in nature codifying local actions. That means in the 12 years Rep. McLaughlin has served, he has only had two bills passed – creating a commission on monuments and another about school bus records. These bills have had no real tangible impact to Cumberland (or Central Falls). Additionally, Rep. McLaughlin was recently removed from the very important House Committee on Finance. This should worry every voter in District 57 as we desperately need a vote on this committee to secure investments that will help revitalize the area. Speaking specifically about Cumberland, you only need to look at the condition of Broad Street to know much more work there still is to be done, from paving to sidewalks.
I have personally heard from many former devotees of Rep. McLaughlin that they feel they can no longer support him because he has lost the big-picture view of where and what our town can be. Brandon has a vested interest in what’s coming down the pike and how it will impact us all, from children to business owners to senior citizens. He is intent on spearheading opportunities to aid in the beautification of our town. And much unlike Rep. McLaughlin, Brandon Voas will make sure that a woman’s right to choose is protected, and he will support common-sense gun laws so that your children are safe in our schools. Most importantly Brandon will be an effective voice not only defending the rights of all Rhode Islanders but advocating for families instead of Rep. McLaughlin’s focus on right wing social issues.
I am confident Brandon Voas will be able to provide the representation the district so direly needs. I hope you can go out and support him with your vote on Sept. 13.
(1) comment
Jim was removed from the finance committee because he refused to bow to the king . Jim has a spine unlike a lot of our reps at the state house.
