This year, voters in District 57 face a choice of which Democrat to vote for in the upcoming Primary on Sept. 13. I fully support Brandon Voas’ candidacy for state representative and look forward to having a fresh voice representing part of our town at the Statehouse.

During my almost eight years as a town councilor on the Cumberland Town Council, I have witnessed first-hand how the residents of southern Cumberland have been continually shortchanged by their representative, James McLaughlin. With inflation, the cost of goods increasing and other financial challenges on the horizon, residents of Cumberland and Central Falls can no longer afford to have such an ineffective voice representing them.

Jim was removed from the finance committee because he refused to bow to the king . Jim has a spine unlike a lot of our reps at the state house.

