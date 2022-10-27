These days voters tend to be disinterested in the political process due to how nasty or how partisan it has become in every day lives. So much so that in this state in particular most elections are determined on primary day than the general election. Meaning that a good portion of the general population in the town of Cumberland will not get a say as to who will be our next town councilmember. That to me is not fair and that is why I am in full support of a change to our charter on how elections are run for Town Council.
Having them as non-partisan rather than running under a political party can allow more people to be involved in choosing who they want as their next councilmember. It will allow them to work together to get things done for the people of this great town rather than being beholden to local party leaders.
We see the success of non-partisan elections by looking at our very own School Committee and how they are elected and how they tend to work together to betterment of our children in our school district. This can be done, and I hope everybody in our town gets to vote yes for the change in our charter because it can then lead to greater participation, more compromise, and being able to work together to getting things done for our great town.
This November please vote to pass this change to our charter for the betterment of our town!
