These days voters tend to be disinterested in the political process due to how nasty or how partisan it has become in every day lives. So much so that in this state in particular most elections are determined on primary day than the general election. Meaning that a good portion of the general population in the town of Cumberland will not get a say as to who will be our next town councilmember. That to me is not fair and that is why I am in full support of a change to our charter on how elections are run for Town Council.

Having them as non-partisan rather than running under a political party can allow more people to be involved in choosing who they want as their next councilmember. It will allow them to work together to get things done for the people of this great town rather than being beholden to local party leaders.

