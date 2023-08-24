As a Christian I would like to chime in with Ms. Demers’ Valley Breeze article (letter) on July 20, 2023, because she speaks the truth: Christianity is under attack. She went on to point out how the Ten Commandments are being broken by us, and she’s right, they are.
Let me point out however, that they have continually been broken since the beginning of time. Adam and Eve only had one commandment: Don’t eat from that tree! If two people, who walked with God in a garden of paradise, couldn’t keep just one command; then how can a world filled with people obey 10 of them?
What about other religions: Hindu, Muslim, Buddhists, etc. How can they follow Ten Commandments when it isn’t part of their religion?
Are you forgetting when Moses came down from Mt. Horeb, now called Sinai, with the commandments? The people were breaking them even as he was receiving them; then Moses smashes them into pieces. I believe that action was a foreshadowing: Man will always break them.
Look at the commandments and you will see the first ones are about love and respect for God. However, the rest of the commandments are about love and respect for each other. Did Jesus or the apostles ever use the commandments to condemn?
When a crowd was about to stone a woman who they found in the act of adultery, Jesus calmly said; “let him without sin cast the first stone.” When the crowd left Jesus asked her “who is it that accuses you?” She replied, “no one Lord.” “Then neither do I accuse you,” he said. He didn’t say “Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery.” His message was of forgiveness, not condemnation.
Your question about how we can be a better world only has one answer: Love!
The Ten Commandments are the laws: Laws condemn and bring fear. But love heals hearts, brings peace, and casts out fear. The law still exists, it hasn’t been done away with however scripture says, “If you’re bound by love, you are not bound under the law.”
Romans 13:10: “Love does no harm to a neighbor; therefore, love is the fulfillment of the law.“
Every one of the Ten Commandments will never be broken if you do two things: Love God and love each other. Simple isn’t it; and I don’t have to try and remember the commandments.
Agnostics, atheists, or those of other faiths just “love each other as you would yourself;” then we will have a better world.
“And now we have faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is LOVE.” – 1 Corinthians 13:13
In closing I would like to say that pushing the commandments on people will do no good. Teaching people how to love themselves and each other will change the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.