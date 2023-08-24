As a Christian I would like to chime in with Ms. Demers’ Valley Breeze article (letter) on July 20, 2023, because she speaks the truth: Christianity is under attack. She went on to point out how the Ten Commandments are being broken by us, and she’s right, they are.

Let me point out however, that they have continually been broken since the beginning of time. Adam and Eve only had one commandment: Don’t eat from that tree! If two people, who walked with God in a garden of paradise, couldn’t keep just one command; then how can a world filled with people obey 10 of them?

