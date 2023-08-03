In service to others; just what does that mean? I suppose the most thought of category is those serving in the U.S. military. They certainly deserve that consideration as many have given their all, their very lives in such service, or at the very least, sacrificed much of their young civilian lives. Also in that group, one would probably include first responders such as police, firefighters, and EMTs. Certainly, all doctors, nurses, caregivers of all kinds, and others in medical services are certainly in deserved service to others. There are many others well deserving of that consideration including, but not limited to, those who service us every day such as custodians, waste removal, all construction workers, those in the service industries as food and travel. Also there would be those in retail stores, government offices, places of worship, civic organizations, and volunteer groups just to mention a few. There are no workers who are not included in this category. Every job is important.
However, where does all this service begin? I suspect it begins with family and parents that teach by example not just instruction. Children with chores find this out early in life and though it’s not always accepted with grace, it is a great lesson in service to others. What mother does not gain from a child who helps with setting, clearing the table of meals or washing the dishes, clothes or picking up after themselves? Then there’s the dad who is relieved of such duties as mowing the lawn, cleaning up after a pet, washing the car, or setting out and bringing in the trash and garbage barrels.
There is no such thing as a “bad” job. Each and every job is in the service of someone else. All jobs are worthy, relevant and worth doing well to one’s ability. Any work in service to others travels up a “chain of command.” It’s all connected to someone else. The three most important words in any language are, please, thank you, and you’re welcome.
The next time one starts to “roll their eyes” at the expectation of doing a nasty chore or job, ask the question; who is benefiting from doing this job?; then grin, bear it and “git ‘er done.” It’s something to think about.
