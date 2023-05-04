This letter is based on quotes which “fit the mess” our society is presently experiencing. Many people have become demoralized and have lost hope in many areas of their lives? Our society has been confiscated by those who thrive on “money and power,” and who are, especially, trying to manipulate our lives! The following quotes are ancient ones, but figuratively apply to today's society. They may help some to get motivated again.
• Will Smith - actor: “Money and success don't change people; they merely amplify what is already there.”
• Ellen Glasgow - novelist: “All change is not growth, as all movement is not forward.”
• Albert Einstein - physicist: “Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning.”
• Victor Hugo - writer/politician: “Change your opinions, keep to your principles; change your leaves, keep intact your roots.”
• Virginia Satir - author/psychotherapist: “Problems are not the problem; coping is the problem.”
• Hermann Hesse - poet/novelist/painter: “Some of us think holding on makes us strong; but sometimes it is letting go.”
• Ellen G. White - author/co-founder-Seventh-day Adventist Church: “The great moral powers of the soul are faith, hope, and love.”
Commentary:
When things become “messy,” we need emotional strength and assistance to be able to cope. The above quotes are quite energizing, as they depict and steer one in the right direction, i.e., to lead our lives with hope, faith, and courage. For some people, moving on is not an easy step to take, as some of these items are easier said than done, but are required in order to overcome our fears.
Admittedly, sometimes, it is better to “let go,” but making that choice is up to each individual's various circumstances. It's important for people to unite, however, so that we can all be better able to demonstrate our goals and achievement of same.
It's important to note that people can still abide by their principles when trying to interpret both sides of a situation and trying to communicate effectively. Before proceeding, good leaders usually envision the positive outcomes of a plan and are able to make assertive decisions. We are all aware of individuals who typify how money and power have affected them, either negatively or positively, regarding their present lifestyles. Also, often done is compelling someone to perform competently without having the necessary skills, which is wrongful conduct because frivolous individuals cannot attain positive results when lacking the required and proper skills to accomplish certain projects.
In closing, yes ... “The great moral powers of the soul are faith, hope, and love.” In this day and age, Christianity is being constantly assaulted, and certain officials use “tactical maneuvers” to compel people into dishonorable human and civic activities, etc. ... In order to feel secure, we must be brave and have vision to be able to assure that our dreams become reality!
Remember ... “The lack of transparency is the first sign of corruption.” Amen!
