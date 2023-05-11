Our government has no more solemn responsibility than ensuring the health and safety of our children. But far too many kids throughout Rhode Island are suffering from the horrible impacts of lead poisoning.
Rhode Island is a state rich in history. Many of our homes were built 50, 100, even 150 years ago, and have gone through many renovations, and many coats of paint, over the years. From all that history and all that paint comes the problem we face today: 1 in 20 children in Cumberland will have lead poisoning by the time they reach 1st-grade, according to Department of Health data. The numbers are even worse in Lincoln (1 in 14) and many other communities like Providence (1 in 5).
This is unacceptable. No matter what town you live in, your kids should not suffer from lead poisoning.
Those of us who own our own homes must take responsibility for ensuring our kids are in a lead-safe environment. We have created many programs on the state level over the years to help parents navigate what can be a very scary process of removing lead from our yards and homes.
Renters have fewer options. Unfortunately, there is currently no sure way for a renter to find out if a potential home is contaminated with lead before signing a lease. There is an incredible shortage of affordable places for people to live. And renters who ask for a lead tests before moving are sometimes passed over for other families.
Imagine the choice a parent must face between moving into a home that may be contaminated with lead or having no home at all?
We cannot solve this problem unless we have a way to ensure all homes listed for rent in Rhode Island are lead-safe. I am proud to be working on a bill with Attorney General Peter Neronha that would help do exactly this.
The bill requires all landlords to wdemonstrate that their home was built after 1978 (the year lead paint was banned) or, if the home was built before 1978, complies with lead safety laws. That way, renters can be assured that their home does not poison their children.
The vast, vast majority of landlords are responsible people who would not risk exposing children. This bill will help bring awareness of existing lead laws to these landlords. But there remain a few who, whether through ignorance or callousness, rent homes to families that are making children sick. This bill will address these circumstances as well.
And the bill is just one of many we’re working on to address lead poisoning and protect our children. Another bill would use federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to begin replacing all lead water pipes throughout the state, at no cost to homeowners or landlords, to ensure our drinking water is lead-free.
On top of the benefits to children’s health, these bills will also improve our economy.
Lead poisoning leads to high medical expenses, lower test scores, and higher crime rates. Enacting my bill is the right thing to do, for our children and our state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.