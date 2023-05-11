Our government has no more solemn responsibility than ensuring the health and safety of our children. But far too many kids throughout Rhode Island are suffering from the horrible impacts of lead poisoning.

Rhode Island is a state rich in history. Many of our homes were built 50, 100, even 150 years ago, and have gone through many renovations, and many coats of paint, over the years. From all that history and all that paint comes the problem we face today: 1 in 20 children in Cumberland will have lead poisoning by the time they reach 1st-grade, according to Department of Health data. The numbers are even worse in Lincoln (1 in 14) and many other communities like Providence (1 in 5).

