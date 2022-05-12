Regarding women’s reproductive rights: I’m sure, by now, everyone has heard that the Supreme Court of the United States intends to overturn Roe V. Wade. This has been part of the Republicans/conservative agenda for years.
If the court is successful in doing this, what will they do next – rule that having a vasectomy or tubal ligation is illegal, too, as being a pre-emptive strike against life?
We are getting pretty ridiculous here, folks. Surely, everyone would hope that a pregnant woman would choose life where conception happens as a result of a consensual, committed, adult, loving relationship; but we should all keep in mind, that in the end, it’s her body, her choice.
Get over it and move on.
Jerry Bousquet
North Smithfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.