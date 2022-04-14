Judge Jackson should be confirmed after the Senate reviews her accomplishments and meaningfully engages in her confirmation hearings.
Our freedom to vote and our right to an accountable government – is under daily attack and our courts are often our last defense. We must strengthen confidence in the rule of law and the institutions that engage in it.
Judge Jackson has already united a normally divided country — she has been confirmed three times with bi-partisan support because of her vast experience as an attorney and judge, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to justice for all Americans.
Judge Jackson would bring a breadth of judicial experience to the Court as the first time someone who served as a public defender will sit on the Court.
Judge Jackson’s confirmation will help restore faith in our judicial system by bringing an end to the 200-plus years of a Supreme Court without a Black woman’s perspective on the bench.
Judge Jackson’s confirmation will be a new day for our country, ensuring the highest court in the land better reflects the diversity and experiences of all Americans.
Nancy Nadeau
Providence
