As a person with several generations of my ancestors buried at Oak Hill, from my father most recently to 10 generations earlier, Job Jenckes, an early industrialist, I am concerned about the recent exchanges regarding the state of the historic cemetery.
Under the leadership of Elizabeth Vangel, this venerable place has received the care and respect it deserves after decades of theft. My own family’s plot there has been robbed of its headstones and only foot stones remain to signal where and who the dead are buried there. So much has been taken and yet so much remains. The cemetery is an oasis of calm and natural beauty and Ms. Vangel is seeking to restore the forest atmosphere by encouraging new plantings and tree growth. The ardent abolitionists who made up the community foresaw the coming Civil War to end slavery and devoted their lives and earthly goods to bring about its demise. The great men and women patriots buried there deserve to rest in peace among the venerable oaks and pines.
The best any reader could do to benefit this cemetery would be to contribute to its endowment and ensure that there are funds in place to secure its future beauty.
Norma Jenckes
Trustee and treasurer
of Oak Hill Cemetery
