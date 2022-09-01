(Re: Gun rights activists misinterpret the Second Amendment, letter to the editor)

The author’s purposed standard of limiting constitutional rights, Second Amendment only protects muskets, to the technologies in existence at the time of the Bill of Rights ratification in 1791 is patently absurd. Apply that litmus test to the First Amendment; freedom of speech only applies to means in existence in the 18th century thus TV, radio, internet, or telephone are not protected. Insane. The Supreme Court has already ruled that the technology involved is irrelevant, what matters is the constitutional right in question.

