(Re: Gun rights activists misinterpret the Second Amendment, letter to the editor)
The author’s purposed standard of limiting constitutional rights, Second Amendment only protects muskets, to the technologies in existence at the time of the Bill of Rights ratification in 1791 is patently absurd. Apply that litmus test to the First Amendment; freedom of speech only applies to means in existence in the 18th century thus TV, radio, internet, or telephone are not protected. Insane. The Supreme Court has already ruled that the technology involved is irrelevant, what matters is the constitutional right in question.
For example, in United States v. Jones and Kyllo v. United States, the Supreme Court ruled that the Fourth Amendment applies to modern forms of search and in Reno v. ACLU that the First Amendment protects modern forms of communication. In DC v. Heller, the Supreme Court explicitly rejected the Second Amendment as solely protecting muskets, “the Second Amendment extends, prima facie, to all instruments that constitute bearable arms, even those not in existence at the time of the founding.” Technology changes; fundamental rights do not. The Second Amendment cannot be subjected to a different intermediate scrutiny standard than the rest of the Bill of Rights. It must meet the same strict scrutiny standard to be considered constitutional as laid out in Bruen v. NYSRPA; “the government must justify its regulation by demonstrating that is consistent with the nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation. Only then may a court conclude that an individual’s conduct falls outside the Second Amendment’s unqualified command.”
The Supreme Court has ruled in three separate cases Heller, McDonald, and Bruen that the Second Amendment protects an individual right to keep and bear arms for self-defense, not hunting. Each fall, I hunt with muzzleloading rifles, as I enjoy the challenge of pursuing game with primitive weapons, but the idea that citizens should be relegated to defending themselves with muskets in the 21st century is nothing short of asinine. And no, historically states are not left to interpret questions of constitutionality. The judiciary has fulfilled that role since Marbury v. Madison was decided in 1803.
Justifying draconian restrictions based on tragic mass shootings is disingenuous at best. Many of the cited shootings occurred in jurisdictions with the left’s preferred policy solutions of large-scale bans on semi-automatic weapons and standard magazines. Consider Baltimore which had 238 murders a year on average in the seven prior to enacting “assault” weapon and magazine bans vs. 315 in seven years post. How is an increase of 77 murders success? Detractors claim our bans didn’t work because border states have lax gun laws. If this was true then why do the border states, in this case WV, have a lower murder rate than MD? According to the CDC, in 2021 MD had a murder rate of 11.4 per 100K vs. WV of seven per 100K? Or why in every state across the country are there vast discrepancies in gun violence within a state when the laws are identical?
