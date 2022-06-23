I have only this recent article (06/02-08 VB) by Ethan Shorey to go by but, from what I read of this nasty business at NCMS, I can only commend this 6th-grade teacher for her efforts to provide a safe environment for those students experiencing a most challenging time in their lives.
As a new freshman at Cumberland High School (in the 1960s, yikes!), my first days in the 9th grade were met with a barrage of humiliation and abuse from a select group of so-called “bullies.” (Higher than average IQ, intellectually curious, “artistic,” I the stuff of the perfect target.) Their taunts and words of abuse echo to this day. And thus began a pattern of abuse which recurred off and on throughout my high school years. The humiliation, the utter frustration left me with little memory of that time other than one of darkness and terror.
But I share this memory in the hopes of allowing some perspective for those experiencing similar situations today.
Though not the easiest of learning experiences, I eventually came to better recognize the pain and insecurity in others which causes us to be the nasty unthinking creatures we humans can sometimes be. But it also instilled in me an absolute intolerance for the arrogance and wastefulness of bullying behavior, be it schoolyard tauntings or the disruption of people’s private lives by way of social media, or political maneuverings. Mr. Shorey’s reporting suggests enough bullying going on here to cover all the bases.
I survived my experience. I learned what I could and hope others may do the same. But would that I had not had to endure it all feeling so completely alone and isolated from consolation.
Would that there had been a Mrs. Dwyer available. I like to think I would have somehow found my way to her door to thank her for being there.
And to those young people pondering which letter of the alphabet to attach to your membership card, please be patient with yourselves. It’s June. Happy Pride!
Craig Johnson
Cumberland
