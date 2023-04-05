As a lifelong resident of Rhode Island, I am passionate about preserving our state’s rich history and cultural heritage, and I believe that the preservation of our historical cemeteries is an important part of this effort.
Rhode Island is home to many beautiful and historic cemeteries, dating back to the 17th century. These cemeteries are not only the final resting places of our ancestors, but they are also important cultural and historical resources that provide valuable insight into the lives and customs of the people who lived in our state centuries ago.
Unfortunately, many of these cemeteries have fallen into disrepair over the years, and they are in danger of being lost forever if we do not continue to take action to preserve them.
The Rhode Island Historical Cemeteries Awareness and Preservation Weeks events will provide the opportunity for Rhode Islanders to learn about the importance of historical cemetery preservation and to get involved in the effort to save these important cultural resources.
I encourage all Rhode Islanders to take part in the events and activities that are planned for the Awareness and Preservation Weeks. Whether it’s attending a lecture, participating in a cleanup effort, or simply visiting one of our state’s historic cemeteries, there is something that everyone can do to help preserve our rich cultural heritage.
Let’s work together to ensure that the historical cemeteries of Rhode Island are preserved for generations to come.
