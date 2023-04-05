As a lifelong resident of Rhode Island, I am passionate about preserving our state’s rich history and cultural heritage, and I believe that the preservation of our historical cemeteries is an important part of this effort.

Rhode Island is home to many beautiful and historic cemeteries, dating back to the 17th century. These cemeteries are not only the final resting places of our ancestors, but they are also important cultural and historical resources that provide valuable insight into the lives and customs of the people who lived in our state centuries ago.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.