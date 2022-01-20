I wanted to respond to Dan Riendeau’s letter to the editor in the edition ending Jan. 5, I thought I would wait a week and see if somebody else would respond but never did see anything. In his letter Mr. Riendeau asks a series of questions making it simple enough to develop an appropriate response.
Mr. Riendeau asks if anyone else is outraged at yet another mask mandate? I am not. Annoyed is about as bad as it gets for me, usually because I forgot my mask in the car or I’ve headed out of my office without it and need to run back and get it. I’ll try to save my outrage for things that really have an effect on my life (T-boned by inattentive driver), liberty (loss of license, false arrest) or pursuit of happiness (high taxes, poor schools, discrimination against the Irish, etc.). Mask mandates are simply not that big of a deal as he alludes to later saying “Just wait and see.” He knows masks are not that big of deal but he’s really outraged at what’s going to come next, not what is actually happening. How else to stay “outraged” but imagine some future, unnamed trespass on our liberty. I remember the same tone when seat belt laws were passed, “oh it’s seat belts today but you just wait 20 years, they’ll require us to wear masks to prevent the spread of a deadly disease, just you wait and see!”
Mr. Riendeau asks “What if what I choose has no impact on your health?” Well, that would be great but with influenza your choice does impact my health. Typically the flu poses little danger to my health, maybe more so to my elderly or infant relatives, so your choices have very little impact, but still some, correct? COVID-19 is more deadly/hazardous and so your choice to not try to prevent catching it or passing it on to me has a much greater chance of affecting my health. If your choice had no chance at all of infecting me with COVID-19 then I would be a bully, I would be a tyrant, but the fact is that the choices you make put the rest of us at risk. Plain and simple.
Mr. Riendeau asks “Do you think it will end at masking?” Yes, I do but then I thought it would end at having to use the crosswalk, having to obey the speed limits, driving on the right hand side, etc. All of these edicts are crazy rules that inhibit my liberty or; common sense things we can do as a society to keep ourselves and others safe. There were very harsh rules put in place in the 1919 pandemic that were quickly forgotten and the country moved into the “Roaring ‘20s, not quite the decade of restricted liberties, even with prohibition.
I would’ve answered more questions but there’s a 500 word limit.
Joe Jordan
Cumberland
