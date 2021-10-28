I wanted to write in response to Ricardo Pitts-Wiley’s editorial in the Oct. 21-27 edition of The Breeze. Responses are limited to 500 words so I’m only addressing two sections of his editorial. In the third paragraph he states that people are “standing by while the center falls apart’.” My response is that people are definitely not “standing by,” they are moving and voting. They are moving out of the center and choosing a side. I think everyone would agree that the country is relatively polarized when compared to the rest of the post-Vietnam era. A house can fall apart and simply become broken boards and cement but the “center” is made up of people and those people move away, they don’t fall apart. They move right or they move left. Obviously their voting patterns are the best indicators of their movement but editorials, polls, TV ratings, water coolers, etc., all provide indications of these movements as well.
The best indicator that people are not “standing by” is the vote. Voter turnout in 2020 was higher than it’s been in 120 years when measured as a percentage of the eligible voter population. 155M people voted in the presidential election. That’s not standing by, that’s taking action through our democratic process and through the appropriate use of the constitution. Mr. Pitts-Wiley’s statement that he “refuses to stand by as our centerpiece is attacked” hardly makes him stand out, he is simply picking a side as the other 155M have done, moving away from the center. People are tired of the partisan bickering, tired of the slanted news stories, tired of the crazies but they are certainly not standing aside for anything. I don’t think it’s especially risky to say that this is a little more apparent on the Republican side as they are not standing aside for very much these days i.e. critical race theory, lax voting rules, government health mandates, etc. You may disagree with these positions but the people that hold them are not “standing aside.”
The argument in the fourth paragraph is a real stretch, that this “standing aside” started with the 2000 presidential election. The Supreme Court decided that election based on it supposed powers. The Supreme Court has been making monumental decisions in this country, good and bad, for 230 years. How the fact that they thought it prudent that they decide that election “exposed a great weakness in the foundation of American democracy” is a bold statement but completely unsupported in this context. The decision made it “possible for foreign and domestic interest to interfere with the will of the people?” Huh? Foreign interference in the 2016 election came from Facebook/Twitter plants and other “fake news” stories, it had nothing to do with the 2000 election or the Supreme Court decision to not rerun the Florida election of that year. 480 words, I did it.
Joe Jordan
Cumberland
