I wanted to write in response to Frank Spezzano Jr.’s Letter to the editor in the May 4-10 edition of The Breeze. I have a lot of respect for members and leaders of local government, so I want to thank Frank for his service to Lincoln and for submitting his article about gun control laws. It’s sure to get a reaction.

The framers put the right to keep and bear arms into the bill of rights to allow the citizens to defend themselves against criminals as well as against tyrannical government. Citizens were also encouraged and expected to keep arms to defend the state/government when necessary. I think the framers were freakishly intelligent and well-read/educated and I love and respect the constitution that they developed and the country that has lived by its guidance for 235 years. If enough people disagree with parts of the constitution, then they can get a large majority of states or congress together and they can amend it. It’s a great set of documents.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.