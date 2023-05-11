I wanted to write in response to Frank Spezzano Jr.’s Letter to the editor in the May 4-10 edition of The Breeze. I have a lot of respect for members and leaders of local government, so I want to thank Frank for his service to Lincoln and for submitting his article about gun control laws. It’s sure to get a reaction.
The framers put the right to keep and bear arms into the bill of rights to allow the citizens to defend themselves against criminals as well as against tyrannical government. Citizens were also encouraged and expected to keep arms to defend the state/government when necessary. I think the framers were freakishly intelligent and well-read/educated and I love and respect the constitution that they developed and the country that has lived by its guidance for 235 years. If enough people disagree with parts of the constitution, then they can get a large majority of states or congress together and they can amend it. It’s a great set of documents.
I didn’t grow up with guns and other than the passage of the Brady bill after the assassination attempt on Reagan I barely paid attention. What did get my attention was the Columbine, and especially the Newtown, school massacres. By the time Newtown happened I had kids of my own attending local public schools. At that school some mentally ill teenager killed 20 small kids and six teachers with a gun. Mr. Spezzano says “fearful people make bad leaders” and asks if politicians trying to prevent these types of things from happening again are “foolish,” “ignorant,” “scared but well intentioned” and calls their policies “ideological.” Call me foolish, ignorant and scared but I think it’s a good idea to keep people from shooting our children. I have a hard time getting around the fact that if that crazy teen didn’t have a gun, those kids would be alive today, I don’t think that is a disputable fact. They were 1st-graders! That is mind numbing.
I wonder if the parents of the dead Uvalde schoolchildren were comforted by the fact that semi-automatic rifles are used in a “ridiculously small percentage of crimes.” I’m not sure that I would find that comforting. I wish people like Mr. Spezzano would spend more time trying to prevent mentally ill people from killing schoolchildren than defending the rights of people from owning the biggest and most destructive weapon they can get their hands on. The ball is in your court. You’ve proven that the constitution gives gun owners their right to keep and bear, when will you do something about the carnage taking place in our “free and cohesive society” today. And it is carnage, there is no other word for it. At least the “ideologues” are trying to do something Mr. Spezzano, what are you trying to do?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.