I read the article about Linda Thibault’s efforts regarding Scouter’s Hall and conversion of said for the elderly. The deed for the building as I remember states the building is for the Scouting program. This issue as to whose building it is was resolved over 10 years ago and the politicians are still manipulating the issue to their advantage.
In the 1990s the town’s Parks and Recreation department maintained the facility; basically, wash the floors, clean the toilets and monitor its use because the Scouts could not. At one time the Park’s and Recreation Department along with the School Department provided monthly meals for the elderly.
My son became an Eagle Scout from Troop 1139 in the 1990s and his Eagle project was to upgrade the interior of Scouter’s Hall. He had to raise the funds himself for the project and then go forward with the work. At no time did the town fund any part of the project.
In the end Scouter’s Hall looked the same. The baseboard electric heat was hanging from the walls, the windows were energy inefficient and the bathrooms were deplorable.
With that being the case, my son and I looked for funding to upgrade Scouter’s Hall to a more presentable condition. We were able to obtain grants from the Levy Foundation for $30,000, the Chaplin Foundation for $30,000 and a state grant from Sen. Paul Kelly for $10,000 for a total of $70,000. Again, not a dime from the town to help the Scouts.
The funds upgraded the windows, the heating system, the asbestos floors, the roof and the bathrooms to the current codes.
The only time the town invested funds in Scouter’s Hall that I know of was for a municipal court.
With regard to moving the elderly program to Halliwell School that facility was closed many years ago due to major environmental issues inside the building. It was recommended to knock down the buildings because of all of the environmental issues and building code standards and the massive expense. That property because of its centralized location was supposed to be rebuilt as a municipal center.
As with all projects in North Smithfield the meetings and investigations go on and on even with definitive information as to whether it is or is not in the best interest of the town nothing is accomplished. The current politicians hope constituents forgot what really happened.
(1) comment
Well said. A current few Politian's think they have carte blanche to do whatever they want without any research or impact of the decision. All of these few base decisions on political favors. The disregard for anyone that does not agree with their thinking is all based on the public sector jobs they held and how they disregarded the taxpayer and only care about there own wishes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.