I read the article about Linda Thibault’s efforts regarding Scouter’s Hall and conversion of said for the elderly. The deed for the building as I remember states the building is for the Scouting program. This issue as to whose building it is was resolved over 10 years ago and the politicians are still manipulating the issue to their advantage.

In the 1990s the town’s Parks and Recreation department maintained the facility; basically, wash the floors, clean the toilets and monitor its use because the Scouts could not. At one time the Park’s and Recreation Department along with the School Department provided monthly meals for the elderly.

BillE
BillE

Well said. A current few Politian's think they have carte blanche to do whatever they want without any research or impact of the decision. All of these few base decisions on political favors. The disregard for anyone that does not agree with their thinking is all based on the public sector jobs they held and how they disregarded the taxpayer and only care about there own wishes.

