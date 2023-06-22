I’ve completed the requirements and submitted my application for the rank of Eagle Scout and want to thank those who supported my Eagle project, the Peanut Butter Express, benefitting the charitable work of the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry.
This project has exceeded my expectations in so many ways. Troop 12 Berkeley Ashton Scouts and families worked very hard to assist in a town-wide distribution of 1,000 flyers, management of three drop off sites and a collection drive culminating in the delivery and sorting of over 1,800 pounds of peanut butter at the pantry.
I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support. I have received kind notes of encouragement and received generous monetary contributions. With a substantial donation from the St. Vincent de Paul, Branch of Damascus ministry of St. Basil The Great Melkite Greek Catholic Church, Lincoln, over $6,000 was donated to the NRI Food Pantry to assist in their purchasing power throughout the coming year.
I would like to send a special thank you to the following supporters: To my fellow Scouts, adult leaders and families from Troop 12 Berkeley-Ashton, including Scoutmaster Michael Kenyon and Assistant Scoutmaster Leo Greiner, for their dedication and hard work which was essential to the project’s success; Mr. David Ambrose and Cub Scout Pack 12 for being a great supporter of this community project; Rev. Norman W. Bourdon and the people of St Joan’s Church, and Rev. Charlie Galligan and the people of St. Joseph’s Church, supporters of my fundraiser and peanut butter jar collection; Rich Depault and Depault’s Ace Hardware who oversaw a jar collection box and donated supplies for the project; Honeydew Donut (Diamond Hill), Dave’s Marketplace, Seabra Market, and Stop & Shop as providers of food items for the volunteers; also Lowe’s (S. Attleboro) and Home Depot (S. Attleboro) who contributed supplies.
Thank you also goes to Mr. Bob Chaput, director of NRI Food Pantry, for his encouragement and leadership over the past year. You and all the pantry volunteers are my heroes for your endless commitment to serving others with dignity and grace.
To Ethan Shorey, chief editor of The Valley Breeze, and Bishop Feehan HS for helping spread the word about this endeavor.
Most of all thank you to all those who made a donation to help serve those families and individuals who so desperately need our support. I encourage all to consider becoming a volunteer at NRIFP if you have time and energy to help the less fortunate among our neighbors. Learn more about getting help and getting involved at https://www.nrifoodpantry.org/.
